Orlando church damaged by fire over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire at an Orlando church.

It happened Saturday evening at the Incarnation Catholic Church on Edgewater Drive.

Fortunately, no one was inside when the fire started.

The Orlando Fire Department said it was able to put out the flames in about 20 minutes.

However, there was still damage to the roof of the building as well as a window above an entrance to the church.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

