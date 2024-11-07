Orlando City SC to face Inter Miami CF at Raymond James Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Derby between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF will take place at Raymond James Stadium for a preseason matchup on Feb. 14, 2025

“We can’t wait to bring the excitement of the Orlando/Miami rivalry down the road to our neighbors in Tampa, and look forward to having the opportunity to showcase our Lions in front of a great crowd at Raymond James Stadium,” said Orlando City SC President of Business Operations, Jarrod Dillon. “We are excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission on this event and look forward to it being a great addition to our 2025 MLS preseason calendar.”

Orlando City owns a one-win edge in the interstate rivalry that started in 2020.

Orlando City has five wins, four losses and four ties, with their most recent match ending in a 0-0 draw.

Pre-sale of tickets for the preseason match for Orlando City SC season ticket members and Recognized Supporter Groups will begin on Nov. 12, with additional pre-sale available to Orlando City email newsletter subscribers on Nov. 13.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at SoccerInTampaBay.com.

Miami and Orlando have both qualified for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and could meet in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24 if both teams advance from their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Orlando City SC hosts Charlotte FC on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Inter&Co Stadium in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Lions and Charlotte are tied at one game apiece in the best-of-three series, with Saturday’s winner advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinal.

Kick off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

