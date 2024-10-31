Orlando couple donates 2 Australian Black Swans as anniversary gift to each other

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lake Eola has a couple of new residents.

On Wednesday, Orlando residents David and Nicole Beyer donated two Australian Black Swans to the City Beautiful.

Lake Eola Park has long been a cherished destination for locals and tourists alike, hosting swans from five distinct breeds: Trumpeter, Black Neck, Whooper, Royal Mute, and Australian Black Swans.

This year, the city’s swan population faced significant losses due to Avian Influenza and an otter encounter. In August, the park introduced more pairs of Whooper, Trumpeter and Australian Black swans to help replenish the population.

The Beyer’s told Channel 9 that not only did they want to give back to the community, but this was also their anniversary gift to each other.

“I read that swans mate for life. We’re very romantic, we live downtown, and we walk at the lake at least five times a week and we’re highly entertained by the swans so it seemed like the perfect gift for each other,” Nicole Beyer said.

The swans are currently being held in a special area to help them acclimate to their new environment.

