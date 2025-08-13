Orlando Dreamers secure $2 billion in financing to bolster MLB bid

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Dreamers have secured nearly $2 billion in financing, marking a significant step in their efforts to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando.

This financing includes more than $1 billion allocated for the team’s portion of stadium financing, demonstrating solid progress in preparation for potential MLB expansion.

Rick Workman, owner of the Orlando Dreamers, said, “This represents a significant additional milestone that clearly demonstrates the Orlando Dreamers have the only immediate solution for resolving any near-term market need that Major League Baseball may have.”

The push to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando has reached a turning point with this substantial financial backing.

The Orlando Dreamers are positioning themselves as a viable option should MLB decide to expand or relocate a team.

