Orlando faces extreme heat wave; officials urge residents to stay hydrated and safe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures feeling as high as 105 degrees, prompting warnings from local officials.

Assistant Chief Emanual Washington has urged residents to stay hydrated and seek shelter if the heat becomes overwhelming, as it poses a serious health risk.

“It could lead into a heat stroke, which could potentially lead to more life threatening, potential death if you don’t properly handle those things there,” Washington emphasized.

The extreme temperatures have led to a significant number of heat-related emergency calls. Over the weekend, there were 19 calls in Seminole County, 25 in Orange County, and 8 in Volusia County.

Orlando firefighters responded to a heat-related incident at the Avanti Resort, where they provided IV hydration to those affected. Parkgoer Makayla Rodrigez, who was at Lake Eola, commented on the heat, saying, “My scalp is super sweaty and I’m like, I need the AC.”

Casey Roberts of Roberts Builders noted the challenges of working in such conditions, advising his crew to take breaks if they start feeling dizzy or fatigued.

As the heat wave continues, residents are advised to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses and to remain vigilant about their health.

