Orlando Fashion Square mall listed for sale

The Orlando Fashion Square mall has been listed for sale.

Dallas-based real estate brokerage Edge is marketing the two-story, 625,000-square-foot mall for sale as a redevelopment opportunity on behalf of owner TBB Orlando LLC — an entity related to Wilmington, Delaware-based The Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: TBBK).

Barney McAuley and Christopher Morris are listed as Edge’s brokers marketing the offering.

