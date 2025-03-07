Orlando Fire crews contain 70-Acre brush fire near MetroWest, continue to monitor for flare-ups

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department (OFD) and the Florida Division of Forestry have fully contained a brush fire east of MetroWest that burned approximately 70 acres, officials said Friday.

Although the fire is under control, crews remain on the scene to monitor for potential flare-ups.

Because the fire is smoldering, it will cause “smoke-laden conditions in that area possibly for a number of days,” OFD stated in a release.

Motorists should use caution when traversing this area, as the smoke may at times cause decreased visibility for drivers the release cautioned.

Those with respiratory concerns or sensitives in the Metro West, Caver Shores, Richmond Heights, and adjacent communities are advised to limit their time outside until the conditions improve.

“The smoke can cause irritation of the eyes and throat and worsen issues for those with respiratory problems,” OFD said in a statement.

Fire officials will continue to provide updates on the situation via social media.









