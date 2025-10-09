Orlando getting new apartment complex with commercial space

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new apartment complex is coming to Orlando that will also bring new shops to Lake Ivanhoe.

Construction is underway on the Yard at Brookhaven. That’s near Brookhaven and Virginia Drive.

The complex will have more than 250 apartments, a parking garage, and 19,000 square feet of commercial space.

There is currently no timeline on when construction will be completed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group