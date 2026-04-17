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Orlando Health hospitals on Space Coast launch volunteer recruitment efforts

Hospital representatives said on-site information and volunteer sign-ups will be available during the events

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital James Sada went to Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood for a cardiac catheterization in July 2020. (Ryan Lynch/OBJ)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Orlando Health hospitals on Florida’s Space Coast are inviting community members to learn about new volunteer opportunities during open house events next week.

Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital will host its volunteer open house Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the OR Classroom at the hospital, located at 250 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne.

Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital will hold a second event Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the third-floor Joint Camp Room at its campus on U.S. 1 in Sebastian.

Hospital officials said the events are designed to introduce a new volunteer program focused on improving patient experience and strengthening support services inside both hospitals.

Volunteer opportunities include guest services, patient transport, surgical waiting areas, emergency department support and inpatient units.

Attendees will be able to meet hospital leaders and volunteer staff, learn about available roles and sign up for future service opportunities.

Officials said the events also offer a behind-the-scenes look at hospital operations and how volunteers help support patients and families.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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