ORLANDO, Fla. — A popular low-cost airline with high visibility at Orlando International Airport may not be in business much longer.

Bloomberg reports that Spirit Airlines could be liquidated in the coming days.

Spirit Airlines faces possible liquidation: reports Millions flew in and out of Orlando International Airport in 2025 via Spirit Airlines. (Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com/WFTV)

The news outlet said the rising cost of jet fuel, triggered by the war in Iran, is putting the budget airline in a financial bind.

Spirit Airlines told ABC News that it does not comment on market rumors and speculation.

Spirit has faced financial struggles in recent years.

Spirit Airlines Spirit Airlines plane (Spirit Airlines/Spirit Airlines)

The company filed for bankruptcy in November 2024 because of mounting debt and ongoing losses after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August 2025, the airline filed for bankruptcy a second time, cutting nearly half of their routes and furloughing thousands of employees as part of a major restructuring effort.

Spirit has said previously that it was planning to get out of bankruptcy by this summer.

Spirit Airlines faces possible liquidation Spirit has a history of filing for bankruptcy (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 is following this story closely and will provide updates on the latest developments both on-air and online.

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