Vehicle fire erupts at AdventHealth Ocala parking garage

, Fla. — Fire crews quickly responded early Friday at AdventHealth Ocala to a vehicle fire, stopping it from spreading beyond one car in the parking garage.

Ocala Fire Rescue reported that at approximately 6:38 a.m., units were dispatched to the hospital’s employee parking structure on Southwest 11th Street following reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy gray smoke and a four-door Kia completely engulfed in flames on the third floor.

Officials said the fire, which started in the vehicle’s engine compartment and spread into the passenger area, was brought under control within six minutes after water was applied.

No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters.

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