Orlando Health opens new ER in Waterford Lakes area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Health is celebrating the opening of its newest emergency room in Orange County.

The facility opened on Wednesday on Lake Underhill Road in the Waterford Lakes neighborhood, not far from State Road 408.

The new ER will include 10 treatment rooms, pediatric emergency care, and cardiac monitoring.

The facility is now officially open and accepting patients.on

