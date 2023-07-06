Orlando Health will hold multiple July hiring events for locations across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is holding seven hiring events in July.

The first hiring event will be held at Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital, 17000 Porter Road Winter Garden, on Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Some of the positions Orlando Health is looking to recruit include the following:

Registered Nurses

Nursing Assistants

Certified Nursing Assistants

Certified Medical Assistants

Respiratory Therapists

Radiology Techs

CT Techs

Pharmacy Techs

Medical Lab Scientists

Paramedics

In-patient Physical Therapist

Occupational Therapist

Mental Health Therapist

Central Supply Technicians

Food and Nutrition

Patient Access / Registration

Security

