Orlando Health will hold multiple July hiring events for locations across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is holding seven hiring events in July.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The first hiring event will be held at Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital, 17000 Porter Road Winter Garden, on Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Read: Lake County Schools set to hold biggest hiring event of the year, more than 100 open positions
You can find the link here if you want to see the complete list of events and registration.
Some of the positions Orlando Health is looking to recruit include the following:
- Registered Nurses
- Nursing Assistants
- Certified Nursing Assistants
- Certified Medical Assistants
- Respiratory Therapists
- Radiology Techs
- CT Techs
- Pharmacy Techs
- Medical Lab Scientists
- Paramedics
- In-patient Physical Therapist
- Occupational Therapist
- Mental Health Therapist
- Central Supply Technicians
- Food and Nutrition
- Patient Access / Registration
- Security
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group