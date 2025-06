ORLANDO, Fla. — With the summer heat in full swing, Orlando leaders are reminding residents that they can get some shade for free.

Crews will plant trees for homeowners along their streets for free.

You can submit a request until Aug. 31 at this link.

Officials say trees cool neighborhoods and reduce utility costs, flooding and heat-related illnesses.

