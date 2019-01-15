Orlando hospital worker facing federal child porn charges

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando respiratory therapist at Advent Health Hospital is facing federal charges after he allegedly transmitted child pornography to an undercover FBI agent over the internet, according to a criminal complaint.
Vorarut Vorasiangsuk is facing multiple charges of possessing and receiving child porn, court records show.
According to the complaint, Vorasiangsuk sent multiple images of child pornography to an undercover FBI agent through BitTorrent in November 2018.
FBI agents served a warrant on Vorasiangsuk’s address on Tuesday, the complaint states, and found potentially hundreds of pictures of child porn on his laptop.
Vorasiangsuk agreed to be interviewed while the warrant was being served and told agents he has worked at Advent Health Hospital as a respiratory therapist since 2003, primarily working with infants, the complaint states.
He said he has never touched a child inappropriately, according to the complaint.
The complaint states Vorasiangsuk told agents he had been viewing child pornography for the past 16 years, having tried and failed to quit.
A spokesperson for Advent Health said Vorasiangsuk has been placed on unpaid leave.
