Orlando hotel sued again over canceled Arab American conference

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando hotel is facing more fallout from its decision to cancel a conference, an action that was later called discriminatory.

The Arab American Foundation’s is suing the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld for breach of contract and emotional distress caused to each person who planned to go to the gathering.

The hotel was supposed to host an annual conference for the group in 2023, but canceled it after Hamas attacked Israel in October of that year.

The Justice Department sued the hotel for discrimination and settled in January.

