Orlando International Airport getting new direct flight to Madrid

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new direct flight to Madrid, Spain is on its way to Orlando International Airport.

Iberia will launch this service between on Oct. 26, pending government approval. It will offer four of these direct flights per week operated by A330 aircraft with capacity for 254 passengers.

The airport says this is the first time Iberia is offering regular scheduled service to MCO.

“We are delighted to welcome Iberia to MCO and its new non-stop service from Madrid,” said Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin Thibault. “This partnership between Iberia and MCO has been a long time in the making and reflects our commitment to further promote global connections. Thanks to our capable Air Services Development team and the skilled Iberia team for helping to strengthen the cultural and economic ties between these two popular destinations.”

“We are really excited to announce the opening of this new route next winter season,” said María Jesús López Solás, Iberia’s commercial, customer, network development and alliances director. “We believe that Orlando can become the star destination for next Christmas.”

The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando lauded the new flight, with CEO and President Pedro Turushina saying, “This announcement is more than a flight; it is a bridge—uniting economies, cultures, and opportunities between Central Florida and Spain. We are proud that our Executive Mission Trip helped elevate the visibility of this route and served as a catalyst in aligning public and private sector leaders around this goal. While this milestone is not ours alone, it is a powerful example of what regional collaboration can achieve.”

