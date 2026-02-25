Orlando International Airport holds structural fire safety drills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters from across Central Florida are participating in structural live fire training at Orlando International Airport.

The safety drills are designed to help crews better protect people and buildings at the airport.

The training involves live fire exercises that allow emergency crews to practice response techniques in a controlled environment. These drills are intended to enhance the overall safety and readiness of first responders at the airport.

Travelers and residents near the airport may observe smoke during the training exercises. Officials noted the smoke is a planned part of the drills and does not indicate an emergency at the facility.

