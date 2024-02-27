Orlando investigates mysterious string of swan deaths at Lake Eola Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials in Orlando are trying to solve a mysterious string of swan deaths at Lake Eola Park.

One commissioner in Orlando told Channel 9 that at least five swans have been found dead over the last few weeks.

That includes the death of a black-neck swan discovered in the park last weekend.

Last November, veterinarians came out to Lake Eola for the annual “Swan Round-Up” event to give the swans a medical evaluation.

Veterinarians and volunteers gathered together more than 50 swans during the event.

Officials said weighed the swans and gave them shots at a temporary clinic.

The recent cases of swan deaths are currently under investigation.

