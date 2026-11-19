ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth are teaming up to host an all-girls youth basketball clinic Thursday at the AdventHealth Training Center in Orlando. The Her Time To Play event will welcome 100 girls ages 9 to 17 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Participants ages 9 to 17 were invited from community and youth partners across Central Florida. The session is part of Her Time To Play, a global initiative launched by the WNBA and NBA to encourage girls to play basketball in a positive and healthy way. The program also seeks to increase visibility and opportunities for women in professional sports leadership.

Coaches from The National Basketball Academy will provide instruction at skills and drills stations during the clinic. Each participant will also receive an Orlando Magic youth basketball and other items at the training center, located at 66 S. Division Ave.

The initiative aims to enable young girls to connect, collaborate, and build life skills through the sport. According to the WNBA, there are 1.1 million fewer opportunities for girls to play sports than boys. In addition, 85% of surveyed women who played sports said the skills they developed while playing were important to success in their professional careers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group