Orlando Magic employees to celebrate contribution of 100K community service hours in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic players and staff plan to celebrate the completion of a major community service milestone with another volunteer project.

The Magic Volunteer Program (MVP) announced this week the completion of 100,000 hours of community service in Central Florida.

To celebrate, Magic rookie Tristan da Sila, Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw, and approximately 25 Orlando Magic graduate associates will participate in another service project at United Against Poverty on Tuesday, September 10, from 2 pm. to 4 p.m.

The group of interns and da Silva will be introduced to the volunteer program for the first time as they join in sorting, clearing, and stocking supplies for United Against Poverty’s Member Marketplace, Member Share Grocery, Emergency Food Pantry, and the STEP Clothing Closet.

“The Orlando Magic are so proud of our staff for achieving this 100,000-hour milestone of community volunteer work,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said of the achievement. “We are incredibly proud of our staff for their dedication to our great city and salute them for their generosity of time and treasure.”

Orlando Magic players, staff celebrate contribution of 100K community service hours in Central Florida

More than 200 Magic employees participated in numerous events throughout the year to contribute to the milestone with a focus on four specific areas of interest: health and wellness, arts, housing and homelessness, and education.

Their activities in the last year included the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation Open charity golf tournament, Thanksgiving at the Coalition for the Homeless, the Magic turkey dinner distribution, a youth holiday shopping spree, Habitat for Humanity builds, and more.

