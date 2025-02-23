Orlando Magic look to bounce back against Washington

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic (28-30) face their Southeast Division rival the Washington Wizards (9-16) at home Sunday night at 6:00 p.m.

The Magic are coming off a tight loss at home Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies 105-104.

The Magic led by as many as 19 in the second half and by nine points in the fourth quarter.

“(We have to) control the things we can control,” said Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley. “You can control stepping up to the line and knocking your free throws down. You can control boxing guys out and going after the rebound. You hold a team that’s one of the leading scores in the league (in Memphis) to 105 points, you’re doing something right there. But in this moment (after losing to the Grizzlies), it’s not enough. Those are the points that we have to keep hitting on that’s it’s the little things that matter in a game of small margins.”

The Magic are 7-3 against opponents in the Southeast Division while the Wizards are 5-4.

