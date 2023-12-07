Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero has a career night; team loses the game & Suggs to injury

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic came into Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) already down three players -- Jonathan Issac, Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz -- prior to losing Jalen Suggs to a right ankle strain late in the second quarter.

Suggs tweaked the same ankle earlier in the game and returned but was not cleared to return the second time.

“His spirits are as good as they can be with going down with that ankle (strain),” Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley said.

As for the game, the Cavs started out red hot from beyond the arc, hitting seven of their first nine shots from three-point range, finishing 14 out of 38 (37%).

As for the Magic they were abysmal from three, missing their first 12 from downtown and finishing the night 2-for-23 (9%).

The Magic’s one bright spot from the night was former Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero having a career high 42 points going 16 out of 26 (62%) from the field and 9 out of 12 (75%) from the free throw line.

The 21-year-old became the second youngest player in franchise history with a 40-plus point game. Only Shaquille O’Neal, who was 20 years, 347 days old, accomplished it younger.

“It’s an honor obviously being a part of a very storied organization with the Magic, who have had a lot of great players before me,” Banchero said. “I just wanted to be aggressive. I felt good coming into the game, having a couple days off … It’s crazy. During warmups, Marty (McClain), our security guard, came up to me and was like, ‘You got a 40-ball tonight?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I feel good.’ Sure enough, it happened. Shout out to Marty. Putting some good juju in the air.”

The Magic will look to snap their two-game skid when they host the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. Friday. The rematch between the Magic and Cavs will take place 7 p.m. Monday at the Amway Center.

