Orlando Magic’s Jamahl Mosley named NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NBA has announced that Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for October/November 2023.

It marks the first time that Mosley has won the league’s top monthly honor in his career.

Mosley becomes the sixth coach in Orlando Magic history to be named NBA’s Coach of the Month and the first since Steve Clifford in March/April 2019.

During October/November, Mosley guided Orlando to a 13-5 record, which was second-best in the Eastern Conference and third-best in the NBA.

The Magic went on a nine-game winning streak (Nov. 15-Dec. 1), which tied the longest win streak in franchise history. It is also the longest win streak in the NBA this season, including victories over Milwaukee, Denver and Boston, the team said.

Orlando’s 13-5 record was the team’s best record through 18 games since 2010-11.

Last season, the Magic did not record their 13th victory until December 23 – in their 34th game, team officials said.

Orlando finished November ranked among NBA leaders in several defensive categories, including turnovers forced (first), steals (tied for second), overall defensive rating (third), second chance points allowed (third) and points allowed (fifth).

The Magic said it also ranked among the league’s best in many offensive areas, including bench points (first), points off turnovers (second), second chance points (second), points in the paint (fifth) and field goal percentage (eighth).

Currently in his third season, Mosley became the 15th head coach in Orlando Magic history on July 11, 2021.

Orlando finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 34-48, a 12-game improvement, which was the best in the Eastern Conference and third-best in the NBA, the team said.

The Magic look to start a new winning streak at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

