Orlando Magic, Sunrail team up to offer free ride to fans going to games

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for the start of the NBA season, the Orlando Magic have teamed up with the Florida Department of Transportation to give fans free rides to Magic games.

The Train-To-The-Game partnership will provide free Sunrail service for Magic ticker holders and also add a later train on weeknights (Monday-Friday) when the Magic have home games.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“We are happy to partner with FDOT again this season to offer fans easier access to Magic games,” said Magic Executive Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes. “The Magic strive to create legendary moments and our customer experience is a top priority in making that a reality. We hope fans attending our games use the convenience of this added SunRail service to enhance their overall game experience.”

The additional southbound train will give fans another travel choice to attend the game or attend an event downtown.

Read: Orlando Magic to celebrate 35th season during home opener Wednesday against Houston Rockets

Magic ticket holders simply show their tickets, either hard copy or electronically, to SunRail conductors to access their free ride to and from the game, according to anew release.

“SunRail is excited for the opportunity to partner with the Orlando Magic again this year,” said SunRail COO Charles Heffinger. “With SunRail’s Church Street Station just steps from the Amway Center, fans riding SunRail can cheer on our Magic without the need to drive and pay for parking.”

The Train-To-The-Game promotion began on October 17 and will run for a total of 27 weekday home games in the 2023-’24 season.

Read: ULA planning Christmas Eve launch of new Vulcan Centaur rocket

Upcoming games are listed below:

Wednesday, October 25 vs. Houston Rockets

Monday, November 6 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday, November 21 vs. Toronto Raptors

Wednesday, November 22 vs. Denver Nuggets

Friday, November 24 vs. Boston Celtics (2:30 PM start time, no extended service)

Wednesday, November 29 vs. Washington Wizards

Friday, December 1 vs. Washington Wizards

Monday, December 11 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Wednesday, December 20 vs. Miami Heat

Wednesday, December 27 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Friday, December 29 vs. New York Knicks

Tuesday, January 9 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Friday, January 19 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Monday, January 22 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Thursday, February 8 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Tuesday, February 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Wednesday, February 14 vs. New York Knicks

Tuesday, February 27 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Thursday, February 29 vs. Utah Jazz

Wednesday, March 13 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Tuesday, March 19 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Thursday, March 21 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Wednesday, March 27 vs. Golden State Warriors

Friday, March 29 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Monday, April 1 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Read: Registration now open for Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group