0 Orlando man accused in girlfriend's killing blames dog, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his girlfriend and then blamed it on her and his dogs.

Orlando police said the victim called police for help seven months before her death because she feared for her life.

Police said her boyfriend, Justin Pruitt, tried to commit suicide and the victim, Tiffany Linguanti, explained to officers that it was a misunderstanding and that she never actually saw Pruitt get a gun.

She told officers he was drunk and had taken Xanax.

But in text messages Linquanti sent a friend, she said that Pruitt actually pulled the gun on her back then and threatened to kill her.

Police were called to the couple’s Lake Nona home on July 21 where they said they found Linguanti shot in the head. She later died at the hospital from her injuries.

When Pruitt spoke to investigators, he blamed one of his three dogs for the shooting and told police the dogs were, “very smart.”

Pruitt told detectives he and his girlfriend had a good relationship and they had not fought in a few weeks.

Investigators checked Pruitt for injuries. Records show he had four scratches on his arm and stomach.

He blamed the scratches on his dog, but investigators pointed out that dog scratches are typically four side-by-side wounds, not one, and that the wounds were fresh.

Pruitt is being held in jail without bond.

