Orlando man accused of leaving children unattended in car while shopping at Walmart

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is accused of leaving two children in a car Sunday morning while he shopped at Walmart, according to an arrest affidavit.
Renis Adkins, 33, is facing a charge of child neglect, court records show.
According to an arrest report, Adkins drove to the Walmart at 3101 W Princeton Street around 10:20 a.m. and left an 8-year-old child and a 1-year-old child in the car as he went into the store.
The report states surveillance video from the store shows Adkins pull into the parking lot and enter the store at 10:20 a.m. before coming out and making contact with an officer at 10:35 a.m. at his car.
“For just over 15 minutes Adkins left the children … unattended in a vehicle and not in the care of an adult,” the report states.
The report states the Weather Channel recorded a temperature of 77 degrees at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Orlando.
