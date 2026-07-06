Orlando man arrested for DUI after U-Haul crash in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An Orlando man was arrested July 4 after deputies said he crashed a U-Haul van into a sign in Altamonte Springs while driving under the influence.

Manuel Anthony Concepcion, 44, was arrested after the crash at 900 Pressview Ave., according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Deputies said Concepcion was charged with DUI with property damage and DUI with an unlawful blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher.

According to the report, deputies were called to the scene around 10:16 p.m. after witnesses reported that a U-Haul van had hit a sign and that the driver appeared to be unresponsive.

When deputies arrived, they said the van was still running and Concepcion was in the driver’s seat. The report said an empty vodka bottle was found on the driver’s side floorboard near the gas pedal.

Deputies said Concepcion’s speech was slurred, and they smelled alcohol on his breath. According to the report, Concepcion also told fire rescue crews he had consumed one-fifth of a bottle of vodka.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the U-Haul after it hit the sign and said the driver did not appear to be awake, according to the report.

Deputies said Concepcion agreed to take field sobriety exercises. The report said he showed signs of impairment during those exercises, including losing his balance, missing heel-to-toe steps and using his arms for balance.

Deputies said three breath samples later showed results of 0.241, 0.218 and 0.229. In Florida, drivers are considered impaired at 0.08.

Concepcion was taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. He was also issued citations for DUI and careless driving, according to the report.

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