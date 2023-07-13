Orlando man charged with murder for shooting at Orange County gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies say they’ve arrested the person responsible for fatally shooting a man at a local gas station.

Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven on Rose Ave. just before 11 p.m. on July 6 for reports of an assault involving a gun.

They arrived to find 20-year-old Nathaniel Charles, Jr. lying in the parking lot near a car at one of the gas pumps. Charles was taken to Advent Hospital in Apopka and pronounced dead there less than an hour later.

Orange County homicide investigators spoke to witnesses who described seeing an older model Chevy Impala at the gas pumps with multiple occupants as the victim was at a separate pump, not interacting with the people in the Impala.

Video from the gas station shows the Impala move to the side of the 7-Eleven before two people get out and walk up to Charles.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men began arguing with Charles before getting into a fight at which point Charles was shot twice with a 9mm handgun.

The two men can be seen running back towards the side of the gas station before leaving in the Impala.

The next day, deputies say they identified the driver of the Impala using surveillance video from the gas station.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators spoke to the driver as a witness and he was able to identify 20-year-old Nyjal Davis as one of the two men who fought with the victim. The driver also identified the second man who approached the victim, but he hasn’t been charged.

Nyjal Davis was booked into the Orange County jail Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

He’s being held there on no bond.

