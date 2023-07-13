FBI: Kissimmee man caught flying into OIA with 3 kilos of cocaine hidden in portable speaker

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Kissimmee man flying into Orlando International Airport was arrested after authorities say they found drugs hidden in his luggage.

The investigation began just before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon when investigators say 38-year-old Roman Batista arrived at OIA on a flight from Santo Domingo and was referred for a bag exam after claiming three pieces of luggage.

According to a federal criminal complaint filed in Orlando, an x-ray of one of Batista’s bags revealed “anomalies” in what appeared to be a JBL brand portable speaker.

According to the complaint, a Customs and Border Protection Officer examined the speaker and found it to be unusually heavy. After examining the speaker further, the officer noticed a side plate on the end of it appeared to have been previously removed.

Agents next noticed the speaker had no electronic components inside, but instead contained what appeared to be a taped package. CBPO agents stuck a clean metal probe into the speaker and noticed a white powdery substance on the probe when they removed it.

That’s when the agents say they decided to open the speaker completely and found four separate packages filled with a powdery substance that tested positive for presumptive cocaine, weighing a total of 3.3 kilograms.

When questioned, investigators say Batista invoked his right to remain silent and refused to talk without a lawyer present.

He was taken into federal custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and importation of controlled substances.

According to court documents, he’ll remain in custody until trial, but motions for conditions of release and a detention hearing could be filed at a later date.

