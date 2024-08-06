Orlando man formally indicted for fatal stabbing outside Ocoee gym

OCOEE, Fla. — A grand jury in Orange County formally indicted an Orlando man Wednesday who’s accused of stalking a woman before stabbing her to death in March.

Ocoee police officers responded to the Planet Fitness on West Colonial Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. on March 1 for reports of a stabbing.

Responding officers arrived to find the suspect, 56-year-old Shannon King, being detained by bystanders as other witnesses to the stabbing tried helping the victim, later identified as 38-year-old Jessica Leigh Steigelman.

Officers attempted CPR on Steigelman until medical personnel arrived and took her to Health Central Hospital, where she died at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Investigators say there were multiple witnesses to the stabbing, including one “visibly distraught” woman who said her 12-year-old daughter also saw the murder taking place.

Several of the witnesses described seeing King calmly approach Stetigelman’s car, parked outside the gym. Police say one witness described seeing the two arguing using sign language outside the car before they both sat in it.

According to King’s arrest report, a witness who attempted to save Steigelman described hearing her screaming and seeing King actively stabbing her in the car. That’s when the witness flagged down another person, and the two ran back to try to stop King.

Both witnesses said Steigelman eventually fell out of the car with King on top of her, continuing the attack, but they were eventually able to get King off of her and pin him to the ground. The witnesses said King never tried to fight back or run away after the stabbing.

That’s when police say multiple other witnesses, including a nurse who recognized the severity of Steigelman’s injuries, attempted life-saving measures on her until police arrived.

Police say the witnesses noted King showed no remorse for the attack and actually appeared to be proud of what he had done.

Police say King went on to invoke his right to remain silent and was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

On July 31, prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury, earning an indictment against King for first-degree murder and stalking.

King’s next court appearance will be a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.

