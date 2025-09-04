Orlando meets deadline to remove all pavement markings

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders announced that the city has met the state’s guidelines by removing all pavement markings on crosswalks.

The Florida Department of Transportation ordered all counties and cities to remove any markings that did not meet state guidelines by Thursday. This directive includes a ban on all street art.

The removal of pavement markings began when state crews painted over the rainbow-colored crosswalk outside the Pulse nightclub site on Orange Avenue in Orlando.

