Orlando Museum of Art to host Divas Gala fundraiser in August

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Steinway Society of Central Florida will host its annual Divas fundraiser in August at the Orlando Museum of Art.

The “Diva and Dudes Shenanikeys Gala” is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9, at the museum, located at 2416 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando.

The event will feature performances by Carol J. Stein, Julian Bond and Michael Mastroianni.

Organizers said the performers will present music from Broadway, jazz, movies, rock and Disney.

The fundraiser will include a buffet, cash bar, silent auction and live performances.

The buffet begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $95 for regular admission and $125 for VIP admission. Sponsorships are also available.

The Steinway Society of Central Florida was founded in 2006 and works to provide pianos and music lessons to children in economic need.

The organization said it has awarded more than 350 pianos valued at about $650,000 and offers 12,000 music lessons annually.

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