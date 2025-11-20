Orlando nonprofit donates 70,000 food items to support Bithlo Food Pantry

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando non-profit, Loyal Source Orlando, has donated over 70,000 food items to the Bithlo Food Pantry to kick off the holiday season.

The donation, totaling more than 40,000 pounds of food, aims to support Central Florida families facing food insecurity not only for Thanksgiving but well into the following year.

The substantial donation from Loyal Source Orlando is expected to make a significant impact on the community, helping to alleviate food insecurity among local families.

For those interested in contributing to their community, more information can be found at WFTV.com/community.

