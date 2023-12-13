Orlando police arrest man in death of 15-year-old Dr. Phillips student

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department arrested the man accused of killing a 15-year-old.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

30-year-old Agardo Francois was arrested for first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened at The Villages on Millenia apartments on Millenia Boulevard in October.

Read: Man shot, killed after firing rifle at deputies, sheriff’s office says

Two weeks after the shooting police released an image of a person of interest, and about two months later police announced they arrested 30-year-old Agardo Francois for the shooting.

Channel 9 found a criminal history for Francois dating back to 2015. Including arrests for grand theft. Battery and robbery with a firearm. He was most recently incarcerated for having a gun as a convicted felon.

FHP: 3 adults die in crash when SUV pulls out in front of dump truck near Groveland

He took a plea deal for the gun charge and months later he was accused of killing the 15-year-old, Destin Webster-Thompson.

Webster-Thompson was a Dr. Phillips High School student.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group