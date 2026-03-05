Orlando Police Department investigating deadly shooting at MetroWest apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at The Palms Club Apartment complex in the MetroWest neighborhood.

According to OPD, officers found one man dead and another person injured when they arrived at the scene. EMTs rushed the injured person to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person who died or the person who was hospitalized.

Channel 9 spoke with a man who says he is the godfather of the man who died.

“It hurts,” Gregory Anderson said, as he wiped the tears from his eyes. “Didn’t deserve this.”

Anderson said the man was in his 20s. Channel 9 is not naming him until officials confirm he is the person who died.

Anderson said the family was at the scene during the investigation Wednesday and that they are all in pain.

“We are all crying here. It’s hard to be strong,” he said. “That was my son. I’m the God dad , but I raised him. He didn’t deserve to die the way he did.”

Detectives are still investigating. They have not said whether they are looking for the shooter or any other suspects connected to the case.

Anderson said the family is praying for justice.

“I can’t bring my son back,” he said. “We have to prepare to bury him. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Orlando police.

