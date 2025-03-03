Orlando police to host teen driving safety event Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is hosting a teen driving safety presentation on Monday.

Participants will learn about the dangers and consequences of racing, and the risks of aggressive driving.

The Orlando Police Department motors unit will be on hand to answer any traffic-related questions.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Nemours Children’s Hospital Auditorium at 6:30.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group