Orlando Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Lake Nona

LAKE NONA, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Lake Nona on Friday.

The crash happened just before 7 pm and only involved one vehicle.

The traffic homicide unit worked the case and is working to turn over any more findings to FHP and OPD.

The only confirmed detail in the case is the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead when officials arrived at the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group