Orlando Police launching Portuguese speaking Citizen Police Academy

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando police is welcoming Portuguese speaking people to join their newly created Portuguese Citizen Police Academy.

The Brazilian Chamber of Commerce estimates about 30,000 Brazilians call Orlando their home.

Because of the large Brazilian population Orlando Police thought it was a good option to create a Citizen Police Academy for those speaking Portuguese in the Central Florida community.

Brazilians are a huge part of the fabric of Central Florida.

They are in politics, law enforcement and even in journalism.

Channel 9′s Raphael Pires’ is Brazilian and grew up in Orlando. He said he watched the community grow.

Many Brazilian-owned businesses have popped up along International Drive over the years, including Camila’s Restaurant, which has been an Orlando staple for 30 years.

Brazilian neighborhoods are also throughout Orange County from Windermere, Winter Garden to Metro West.

On Kirkman Road near the Outlet Mall off 1-4 has become somewhat of a Brazilian District.

According to the Brazilian Consulate and Chamber of Commerce they estimate there are 200,000 Brazilians living in Central Florida. and nearly 60,000 in Orange County.

Detective Fabio Azevedo, who is also Brazilian, joined the Orlando Police Department 10 years ago.

Azevedo said Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith’s desire is to make sure they are connecting with the Brazilian community.

“That is why the Orlando Police Department is starting a Portuguese speaking citizens police academy according to Azevedo.

This is an important step and the police chief is hoping it helps bridge the language and cultural barriers, said Azevedo.

“By doing things like this I feel like it’s going to bring us much, much closer to the Brazilian community.” he said.

Azevedo added he believes by connecting with Portuguese speaking citizens it will make them feel more comfortable and provide more trust if they need to call the police.

Portuguese Speaking Citizen Police Academy will start on August 8.

It will meet every Tuesday for five weeks. If anyone is interested in signing up or learning more visit their website by clicking here:

