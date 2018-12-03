0 Orlando police officer fired again

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer who crashed into a toll booth on State Road 408 last year has been fired.

Orlando police Officer Fred Rolle was off-duty on Nov. 18, 2017, when investigators said he crashed at the booth near South Conway Road exit and left the scene. The pickup truck caught fire.

It is the second time Rolle has been fired from the agency.

Law enforcement met him at his home after the crash. He said he was injured and was taken to a hospital. Rolle was arrested a month later.

If convicted, the misdemeanor charge would not prevent Rolle from being a police officer, but Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolon fired him for standards of conduct.

Rolle lost his job in 2015 after an internal investigation revealed he and another officer tried to cover up an unauthorized car chase.

Six months before the crash, former Orlando police Chief John Mina gave Rolle his job back, saying he probably would have gotten it back through arbitration anyway.

Rolle could get his job back again.

He still faces misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident and DUI with property damage.

Attorneys told the court they wanted some of that information before they continued his case.

The next hearing for Rolle is scheduled for Dec. 21.

He had been with OPD since 2011.

Rolle was assigned to the airport after he got his job back, but he had been on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

It's unknown if Rolle plans to fight his termination.

