Orlando Police refer misconduct claims against Commissioner Shan Rose

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has referred claims of misconduct against Commissioner Shan Rose to state investigators.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now reviewing the matter following the initial local inquiry.

The investigation originated from concerns raised by Rose’s former police liaison.

The liaison contacted the Orlando police chief via email to report issues regarding the commissioner’s conduct during her time on the campaign trail.

While local police handled the preliminary report, the case is now under the jurisdiction of state-level authorities.

