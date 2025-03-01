Orlando Police Shoot, kill man armed with AR-15-style rifle overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2:42 am, officers responded to 221 East Colonial Drive about a suspicious person beating on a victim’s door while armed with a gun.

Orlando Police arrived at the scene, where they met with the victim and noticed an open door down the hallway.

The suspect then emerged from a studio apartment armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

When told by Officers to drop his weapon, the suspect continued to walk towards them.

Officers subsequently shot the suspect and attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect was a 62-year-old white male with a non-violent criminal history from another state.

The three officers involved were not injured and will be on paid administrative leave. The officers did have their body-worn cameras on during the incident.

As with all officer-involved shootings, FDLE will conduct an independent review of the incident, which will be turned over to the State Attorney’s office.

Additionally, the Orlando Police Department will conduct its own internal investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group