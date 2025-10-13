Orlando police working to reduce car crashes with pedestrians

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers are out in full force, stepping up efforts to reduce the number of crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists. With both drivers and pedestrians contributing to the problem, officials say improving safety will require a combination of enforcement, education and awareness.

Only Channel 9 rode along with Orlando police to witness firsthand the enforcement initiative underway.

“So see right here. That doesn’t make any sense to me, when you have the crosswalk right here,” said Cpl. Nathanial Giglietta while pointing out a pedestrian ignoring a nearby crosswalk.

During the ride along, Giglietta observed several risky behaviors in real time.

“One hand on the handlebar, cigarette in his mouth, looking at his phone,” he noted, describing a cyclist riding without full attention on the road.

These types of behaviors are part of a growing concern across the state. New data from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department shows pedestrian crashes are up nearly 19% statewide compared to the previous year, with over 12,000 reported. While fatalities are slightly down, the overall rise in dangerous behavior has officials on alert.

“Just writing someone a ticket doesn’t solve the problem. We want to educate so we can change their actions later on, because ultimately, our number one goal is to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities,” Giglietta said.

Thanks to a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, the Orlando Police Department is conducting high visibility enforcement operations. These efforts target both drivers and pedestrians in high-risk areas.

One driver, attempting a left turn, had stopped in the middle of a pedestrian crosswalk.

“The front of your car was almost in the middle of oncoming traffic, OK. So this is just a couple of pamphlets, no ticket, nothing like that. We are just trying to educate,” Giglietta explained.

Another focal point is the intersection of Colonial Drive and Orange Blossom Trail, where officers are working to encourage the use of crosswalks.

“Look at all the traffic out here. You know people aren’t paying attention,” Giglietta said on patrol.

“We don’t want to see you get hit by a car,” he told a pedestrian.

The community engagement and safety tips appear to be making a noticeable difference.

“After you hit an area for, you know, a couple days straight, you’re noticed the difference with people slowing down, pedestrians waiting to cross,” Giglietta shared.

The Orlando Police Department is encouraging all drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to pay attention and limit distractions, especially as major events including EDC and upcoming bowl games make Orlando even busier toward the end of the year.

