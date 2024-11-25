Orlando Pride to celebrate NWSL Championship with parade in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride will celebrate their 2024 NSWL Championship with a celebratory parade in Downtown Orlando on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The Orlando Pride won the 2024 NWSL Championship Saturday night 1-0 over the Washington Spirit.

To celebrate the championship and to honor the team’s players, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites the community to downtown Orlando for a parade and celebration.

“This victory is not just for the Orlando Pride, it’s for the entire city. Our community has stood behind this team every step of the way, and we can’t wait to show them how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication. This parade and celebration are opportunities for all of us to come together and celebrate this incredible achievement,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Read: Orlando Pride win the 2024 NWSL Championship 1-0 over the Washington Spirit

The parade will head down Orange Avenue, starting at Central Boulevard at 4:30 p.m., and include Orlando Pride players, the Walt Disney World’s Main Street Philharmonic, special guests, and giveaways as it makes its way to Orlando City Hall.

Following the parade, the festivities will continue outside City Hall from 5:00–5:45 p.m. with a celebration ceremony.

During the ceremony, the community will get the first look at the championship trophy.

Read: Orlando City SC advances to MLS Eastern Conference finals after 1-0 over the Atlanta United

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group