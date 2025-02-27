Orlando Pride release ‘Decennial Kit’ for the 2025-26 season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride unveiled the team’s new kit for the 2025-26 season on Thursday.

The Pride’s new “Decennial Kit” is inspired by the team’s 2016 jersey, with purple and “‘Eola Blue” on the sleeves, according to an Orlando Pride release.

Orlando Pride release 2025-26 ‘Decennial Kit’ The Orlando Pride unveiled the team’s new kit for the 2025-26 season on Thursday. (Jeremy Reper/Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images)

The kit will also pay tribute to the Pride’s 2024-25 championship season with a stacked iridescent crest and a gold star to represent their NWSL Championship.

The iconic Lake Eola fountain will remain on the kit and be placed in the center of the jersey.

Other kit highlights will include a wordmark on the front bottom of the kit to celebrate Orlando Pride’s 10th season.

Orlando Pride release 2025-26 ‘Decennial Kit’ The Orlando Pride unveiled the team’s new kit for the 2025-26 season on Thursday. (Jeremy Reper/Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images)

Orlando Pride’s second kit, the Citrus Kit, will include the gold star above the team’s logo.

“This kit is special in so many ways. From honoring 10 years of Pride by taking inspiration from our very first kit design in 2016, to celebrating the most historic season in NWSL history and adding our first championship star. We are so excited to share this kit with our fans to kick off the 2025 season.” — Orlando Pride Chief Marketing Officer Pedro Araujo

The Decennial Kit and the Citrus Kit with a gold star are available on ShopOrlandoPride.com.

Pride fans can buy the kit at the team’s 10 Years of Pride Kickoff Party, presented by Orlando Health, on Sunday, March 2.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group