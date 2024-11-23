Orlando Pride's run to NWSL Championship game boosts business, ticket sales

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando Pride’s run to the National Women’s Soccer League Championship Final has brought business growth off the field.

The team will play the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m., marking the Pride’s first appearance in the championship.

The playoff run comes after the Pride won the NWSL Shield award for having the best record during the regular season — and as Orlando City SC is also on a playoff run, set to take on Atlanta United Nov. 24.

