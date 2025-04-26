Orlando ranked #1 best city to start a business in the United States, according to WalletHub

ORLANDO, Fla. — WalletHub has released its findings for the best cities in the United States to start a business, and Orlando tops the list.

Orlando stands out as the premier large city for launching a business, mainly because its small business growth outpaces that of many other cities.

Additionally, it ranks among the top cities on the Kauffman Early-Stage Entrepreneurship Index, indicating not only a wealth of startups but also their impressive survival rates.

A key factor in Orlando’s success and abundance of startups is the city’s high number of investors per capita, which ensures that new businesses have access to essential funding for growth and sustainability.

Moreover, while Orlando is often seen as a retirement destination, it boasts one of the fastest-growing working-age populations, providing businesses with a strong pool of potential employees.

CHECK OUT THE INTERACTIVE MAP TO SEE ALL CITY RANKINGS:

You can see WalletHub’s original story and whole study HERE

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group