Orlando to reintroduce two-way traffic in downtown redevelopment plan

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is set to transform its downtown roads by reintroducing two-way traffic, starting with Magnolia Avenue, as part of a $750 million Downtown Orlando Action Plan.

The initiative aims to enhance pedestrian activity and economic benefits by reverting several streets to their historic two-way configurations.

The project will begin with the removal of dedicated bus lanes on Magnolia Avenue, opening the southbound side for all traffic.

This change is expected to be completed six months after construction starts early next year.

“Historic downtowns are really kind of returning themselves to how they operated in the past, which was two-way traffic and the economic benefits that that brings,” said David Barilla, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Board and Community Redevelopment Agency.

Phase two of the project will focus on building larger sidewalks, adding bike lanes, and increasing parking availability.

This is a welcome change for local businesses, as Jonathan Lee, owner of a neighborhood eatery on Magnolia, noted the difficulty customers face finding parking.

The broader Downtown Orlando Action Plan includes not only traffic changes but also new parks, green spaces, and improved walkability. The overall goal is to make downtown Orlando a destination rather than just a thoroughfare.

Despite the city’s confidence in the plan, some residents remain skeptical about its potential to attract more people downtown. “I don’t think making it a two-way street is going to bring more people, but we’ll see what happens,” one resident commented.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group