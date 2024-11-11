Orlando Science Center gearing up to set GUINNESS WORLD RECORD with massive rocket launch

ORLANDO, Fla. — 3, 2, 1… Lift off!

The Orlando Science Center is getting ready to attempt to achieve a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title on Saturday with a massive launch of paper rockets.

The official records title is for the most people flying paper rockets simultaneously and for the purposes of the record, “a paper rocket is defined as a toy made entirely of paper that fits onto a straw, and when the straw is blown through, the rocket flies into the air.”

The minimum amount of rocket for this record attempt is 250 people.

Visitors ages 8 and older are invited to join this attempt, which will take place in the Dr. Phillips CineDome.

OSC officials said seating is limited so arrive by 10 a.m. for best chance at participating in the record attempt. Admission will be done on a first come/first served basis.

Confirmed participants will have the chance to explore the Science Center until they are admitted to the CineDome at 12:30 p.m.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Each participant will be equipped with one paper rocket. There will be three attempts allowed for a successful flight.

An official judge from Guinness World Records will be on hand to verify the attempt and confirm if Orlando Science Center has achieved a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title.

The paper rockets will all be made prior to the event in Orlando Science Center’s makerspace to ensure consistency and efficiency.

“At the Orlando Science Center, we focus on creating iconic experiences that ignite curiosity and a love for science,” said JoAnn Newman, President & CEO of Orlando Science Center. “We are excited to welcome the community to join us as we attempt to achieve this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title while also highlighting the STEM skills needed to achieve it.”

Tickets can be purchased now online for November 16 at www.osc.org.

Participation in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt will be limited to 300 people, ages 8 and up.

Orlando Science Center will also be hosting Sci Fi Weekend on Nov. 16- 17, featuring special guests and activities that explore the science behind your favorite science fiction and fantasy tales.

