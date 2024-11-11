WATCH: Kayaker rescued by friend after passing out, falling into water in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A kayaker is recovering this week after passing out in the middle of the Intracoastal waterway in Volusia County.

Police said his friend saved his life after saving him from drowning and calling for help.

Volusia County deputies released a video showing the rescue over the weekend.

The victim was rushed to dry land, where paramedics performed lifesaving measures.

Deputies said the man is expected to recover.

